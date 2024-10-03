Guwahati: 2nd GSA Youth and Kids League 2024 begins at Judge’s Field

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The 2nd GSA Youth and Kids League 2024 kicked off at the Judge’s Field in the city on Wednesday. The competition was inaugurated by senior journalist Pranoy Bordoloi in presence of veteran sports scribe Pabitra Gogoi, retired IPS officer Bibekananda Das, Mukutananda Bhattacharyya, vice president of Assam Football Association and the president of Guwahati Sports Association Paresh Chandra Das.

The league is being organised by Guwahati Sports Association in association with North East United FC (NEUFC) in various age categories from U-7 to U-17.

