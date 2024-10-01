Guwahati: 2nd GSA Youth and Kids League from October 2 at Judge’s Field

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: 2nd GSA Youth and Kids League 2024 will kick off at the Judge’s Field in the city from October 2. The league is being organised by Guwahati Sports Association in association with North East United FC (NEUFC). Around 1500 young and aspiring footballers across 102 teams will take part in the competition which will be played in U-7, U-9, U -11 ,U-13, U-15 and U-17 categories.

Also Read: Rising Eleven Club beats Frontier Club to win in GSA B Division Football League

Also Watch: