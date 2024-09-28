Rising Eleven Club beats Frontier Club to win in GSA B Division Football League

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Rising Eleven Club collected full points in the GSA B Division Football League defeating Frontier Club 2-1 at the Nehru Stadium here today. Frontier Club took the lead in the match at the 41st minute through Koushik Rabha.

However, Rising Eleven came back strongly in the game in the second half and scored twice. Santi Rabha scored the equalizer in the 50th minute and Sengreg Momin ensured the team’s victory with a goal in the 61st minute. In the C Division League match Udayan Kristi Sangha beat Pragjyotishpur FC by 5-3.

