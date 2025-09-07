Guwahati: 3rd GSA Youth and Kids League begins

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The 3rd edition of the GSA Youth and Kids League 2025 kicked off at two separate venues-Nehru Stadium and Judges Field- today.

Organized by the Guwahati Sports Association (GSA) in association with North East United FC, the league brings together hundreds of young footballers from across the city to compete in one of the region’s premier grassroots football tournaments.

This year’s league will feature age categories ranging from U-7 to U-19, providing a platform for budding talent to showcase their skills, passion, and sportsmanship. With participation from over 115 teams, the tournament is set to run for several weeks, on holidays and weekends.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, GSA President Paresh Chandra Das said, “The Youth and Kids League is a crucial step in promoting football at the grassroots level. We’re proud to provide young athletes with the opportunity to grow, compete, and fall in love with the game.”

