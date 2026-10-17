Guwahati: All Assam Inter-District Open FIDE Rating Chess Championship to Begin on October 21

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The 49th All Assam Inter-District Open FIDE Rating Chess Championship will be held at the Karmabir Nabinchandra Bordoloi (KNCB) Indoor Stadium from October 21 to 25. The championship is being organised by the All Assam Chess Association (AACA) as part of its Golden Jubilee celebrations. More than 300 players from 30 districts of the state are expected to participate in the five-day tournament.

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