Bhuvneshwar Kumar Joins India Squad for Final T20I Against West Indies

Bengaluru: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has added Bhuvneshwar Kumar to the squad for the fifth and final T20I against the West Indies in Bengaluru after Arshdeep Singh suffered a blow during the fourth T20I in Hyderabad.

“The Men’s Selection Committee has added Bhuvneshwar Kumar to the India squad for the fifth T20I against West Indies. The final match of the ongoing T20I series will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on October 17, 2026,” BCCI wrote in a statement. Agencies

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