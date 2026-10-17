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Bhuvneshwar Kumar Joins India Squad for Final T20I Against West Indies

Bhuvneshwar Kumar joins India’s squad for the fifth T20I against West Indies as injury cover for Arshdeep Singh, who was hurt in Hyderabad.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
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Bengaluru: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has added Bhuvneshwar Kumar to the squad for the fifth and final T20I against the West Indies in Bengaluru after Arshdeep Singh suffered a blow during the fourth T20I in Hyderabad.

“The Men’s Selection Committee has added Bhuvneshwar Kumar to the India squad for the fifth T20I against West Indies. The final match of the ongoing T20I series will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on October 17, 2026,” BCCI wrote in a statement. Agencies

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