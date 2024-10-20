Guwahati: All Assam Inter-District Wrestling Championship begins at DTRP Indoor Stadium

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The 17th All Assam Inter-District Wrestling Championship kicked off at the DTRP Indoor Stadium in the city on Saturday. Nearly 350 wrestlers from 30 affiliated units are taking part in the competition which is organized by the Assam Wrestling Association as part of their efforts to enhance the game in the State.

Ratul Sarma, president of the Assam Wrestling Association, stated, “We are committed to improving the scenario of wrestling in Assam. This tournament is a significant step in our plan. We have also invited two reputed coaches from Delhi who will select 15 promising wrestlers from this competition for special training.”

The inaugural ceremony was attended by several dignitaries, including Guwahati MP Bijuli Kalita Medhi, who was the chief guest. Other notable attendees included MLAs Sidhartha Bhattacharyya and Rupak Sarma, senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Phanindra Nath Sarma, Advocate General of Assam Devajit Saikia, Mayor of Guwahati Mrigen Sarnia, and officials from the Assam Olympic Association Ashoke Bharali and Ujjal Baruah.

Also Read: GSA ‘A’ Division Football League: Young Amateur Club Claims 2-1 Victory Over Navajyoti Club

Also Watch: