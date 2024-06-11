Guwahati: ACCC Crowned Champions Of 17th Dhan Sena Memorial U-14 Cricket Title

GUWAHATI: Ankurjyoti Cricket Coaching Centre (ACCC) lifted the 17th Dhan Sena Memorial U-14 Inter School and Inter Cricket Coaching Centre Cricket title defeating River Rine Cricket Coaching Centre (RRCCC) by 5 wickets in the final held at the Latasil ground of Guwahati on Monday.

Brief scores: RRCCC 116 (27.4 overs), Gaurav Dey 30, Mrinmoy Das 22, Divyam Kumar 22, Kushal Thakur 5-21, Ashwin Singh 3-17, ACCC 118-5 (25.2 overs), Sameer Mahato 60 no, Akash Giri 20.

Individual Awards: Promising players: Daksh Baruah ( River Rine CCC), Rakesh Deka ( Kamrup CCC), Priyojit Choudhury ( Ankurjyoti CCC), Riyan Nandi ( Ambari CCC (girls). Mman of the match (final) - Kushal Thakur (Ankurjyoti CCC), Best fielder: Devang Paul (River Rine CCC), Best wicketkeeper - Aman Kuwar ( Machkhowa CCC), Best all rounder : Hrisiraj Das (Rhinoland CA), Best batter: Bibek Thapa ( Rhinoland CA), Best Bowler: Kushal Thakur ( Ankurjyoti CCC), Man of the Tournament: Sameer Mahato ( Ankurjyoti CCC), Best discipline team : DPS, Guwahati.

