Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Senior Roll Ball player of Assam Apalok J Baruah has been selected in the Indian team for the 4th Asian Roll Ball Championship 2024. The competition will be held in Goa from December 16-20. Apalok has been representing Assam at the National level for the past 11 years and has won numerous medals and trophies for his state.

