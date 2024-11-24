Local Sports

Guwahati: Assam Athletic Association Academy at Sarusajai to Be Operational by February

The proposed academy of the Assam Athletic Association (AAA), coming up at the Sarusajai Sports Complex, will be made operational by February.
Jayanta Malla Baruah
Published on

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The proposed academy of the Assam Athletic Association (AAA), coming up at the Sarusajai Sports Complex, will be made operational by February. The decision was taken in a meeting of the Assam Athletic Association chaired by its president and Cabinet Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah held on Friday. A discussion on the team’s preparation for the forthcoming National Junior Athletic Championship was held in the meeting.

Also Read: Gauhati Town Club stun Assam State Electricity Board Sports Club in Guwahati Premier League Football

Also watch:

Sarusajai
Jayanta Malla Baruah
Assam Athletic Association Academy

Top News

No stories found.
Sentinel Assam
www.sentinelassam.com