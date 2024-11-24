Guwahati: Assam Athletic Association Academy at Sarusajai to Be Operational by February

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The proposed academy of the Assam Athletic Association (AAA), coming up at the Sarusajai Sports Complex, will be made operational by February. The decision was taken in a meeting of the Assam Athletic Association chaired by its president and Cabinet Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah held on Friday. A discussion on the team’s preparation for the forthcoming National Junior Athletic Championship was held in the meeting.

