Gauhati Town Club stun Assam State Electricity Board Sports Club in Guwahati Premier League Football

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Gauhati Town Club stunned Assam State Electricity Board Sports Club (ASEBSC) 2-1 in the Guwahati Premier League Football (GPL) at the Judges Field here today. ASEBSC started well in the game and took the lead in the 19 minute through Karma Narzary. But Gauhati Town Club needed just three minutes to score the equalizer when Olen Singh found the back of the net. N Binan Singh ensured three points for Gauhati Town Club scoring the second goal for his team at the dying stage of the game.

The other match of the day also witnessed an upset as GSA A Division League Champion Sunrise Club lost to Pride East Mavericks by a solitary goal. The all important goal of the match was scored by Jwngla Brahma in the 5th minute of second half.

