Guwahati: Assam Cricket Association (ACA) announces squad for C K Nayudu Trophy

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam Cricket Association announced its squad for the first two matches of the BCCI Men’s U-23 Col C K Nayudu Trophy. Assam will face Pondicherry in their opening game from October 13 and in the second game they will clash against Sikkim. Squad: Nihar Deka (Captain), Saurav Dey, Jay Borah, Nibir Deka, Rituraj Biswas, Bishal Roy, Ronit Akhter, Roshan Topno (WK), Sharban Kumar Khound (WK), Akshay Kumar Deka, Shubam Kumar Gupta, Amlanjyoti Das, Dipjyoti Saikia, Mayukh Hazarika and Abdul Ajij Kuraishi.

Support staff: Head Coach: Noel David; Coach: Syed Zakaria Zuffri; Coach-Cum-Manager: Rajib Rajbangshi; Trainer: Tauhid Ali Talukdar; Physio: Subhakant Sahoo.

