Guwahati: Assam Cricket Association named U-19 Men’s Vinoo Mankad team

Assam Cricket Association announced its squad for the first three games of the forthcoming U-19 Men’s Vinoo Mankad Trophy. The competition will begin at Cuttack from October 4.
Team: Dyutimoy Nath (Captain), Anurag Phukan, Ayushman Malakar, Ranjan Bikash Das, Gaurav Chetry Prithwiraj Kaishyap, Diwiz Pathak, Abhijit Bhadra, Barun Jyoti Malakar, Dipankar Paul, Mohit Thakur, Manish Mahato, Ram Krishan Sharma, Kaushik Ranjan Das and  Tushar Rudra Borah.

Head Coach: Subhrajit Saikia; Coach: Dipankar Banerjee.

