Guwahati: Assam Cricket Association named U-19 Men’s Vinoo Mankad team

Our Sports Reporter
GUWAHATI: Assam Cricket Association announced its squad for the first three games of the forthcoming U-19 Men’s Vinoo Mankad Trophy. The competition will begin at Cuttack from October 4.
Team: Dyutimoy Nath (Captain), Anurag Phukan, Ayushman Malakar, Ranjan Bikash Das, Gaurav Chetry Prithwiraj Kaishyap, Diwiz Pathak, Abhijit Bhadra, Barun Jyoti Malakar, Dipankar Paul, Mohit Thakur, Manish Mahato, Ram Krishan Sharma, Kaushik Ranjan Das and Tushar Rudra Borah.
Head Coach: Subhrajit Saikia; Coach: Dipankar Banerjee.
Also Read: Assam Cricket Association (ACA) vice president Rajdeep Oja appointed as match observer
Also Watch: