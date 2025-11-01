Guwahati: Assam face Railways in Ranji Trophy from today

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam will lock horns with Railways in their third Group C league match of the Ranji Trophy, beginning on Saturday at the ACA Stadium, Barsapara.

The fixture was originally scheduled to be played in Tinsukia, but the venue was shifted to Guwahati following controversy over the pitch conditions at the Tinsukia ground, where Assam’s previous match against Services ended within four sessions.

Both Assam and Railways will be playing their third game of the season. Assam have managed to secure one point from their first two encounters and are currently placed seventh in the Elite Group C standings. Railways, who also have one point, sit sixth in the table owing to a better run rate.

