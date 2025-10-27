Services Crush Assam by 8 Wickets in Shortest Ranji Trophy Match

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Ranji Trophy clash between Assam and Services at Tinsukia made history as the shortest-ever match in the tournament, lasting only 90 overs before Services sealed an emphatic eight-wicket win.

The result shattered the previous record of 547 balls set in 1962 between Railways and Delhi.

The contest was dominated by bowlers from start to finish. On the opening day, as many as 25 wickets fell, including two hat-tricks by Services bowlers, setting the tone for a dramatic and swift result.

Batting first, Assam were bundled out for 103, before Services narrowly edged ahead with 108 in their first innings. Assam’s second-innings collapse continued their woes as they managed just 75, with Sumit Ghadigaonkar (25) offering the only notable resistance.

Services’ A P Sharma (4/20) and Amit Shukla (3/6) were the chief destroyers, dismantling Assam’s fragile batting order.

Chasing a modest target of 71, Services cruised home at 73/2 in 13.5 overs, thanks to an unbeaten stand between Mohit Ahlawat (16no) and Ravi Chauhan (20no). Assam’s Riyan Parag claimed both wickets but couldn’t prevent the inevitable defeat.

Also Read: Rohit, Kohli will be big assets for India in 2027 WC: MSK Prasad