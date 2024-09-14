Guwahati: Assam Sports Journalists’ Association’s flagship OIL-ASJA Sports Awards event on Sunday

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam Sports Journalists’ Association’s flagship annual event, OIL-ASJA Sports Awards 2023 will be held in a city hotel on Sunday afternoon.

Achievers of the year 2023 will be awarded in various categories and all the awards carry cash prizes along with citations, mementos and others.

he Award winners: Best Sportsperson of the Year: Lovlina Borgohain (Boxing). Best Junior Sportsperson of the Year: Barnil Akash Changmai (Badminton) and Bedabrat Bharali (Weightlifting). Best Team of the Year: Assam Senior Cricket Team (Outstanding performance in Syed Mustaq Ali Trophy). Lifetime Achievement Award: Pabitra Gogoi (Sports Journalism). Special Achievement Awards: Uma Chetry (Cricket), Apurna Narzary (Football) and Mehdi Hassan (Athletics). Promising Sportspersons: Mayank Chakraborty (Chess) and Divija Paul (Table Tennis).

