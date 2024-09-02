Olympic medallist boxer Lovlina Borgohain to flag off mass jogging on Abhiruchi Sports Day

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Abhijit Bhattacharyya, the founder of the Brahmaputra Volleyball League and a former captain of the Indian volleyball team, will be honoured with the RG Baruah Eminent Sports Organizer Award during the Abhiruchi Sports Day, which the city will celebrate with two-day programme from September 3.

The chairman of the organizing committee of the 41st Abhiruchi Sports Day Balendra Mohan Chakravarty today released the names of the various persons who will receive special awards in the Abhiruchi Sports Day. The list of the players, who represented India last year and will also be felicitated in the same function, was also announced today.

This year’s celebration will span two days, starting on September 3 with mass jogging. Olympic medallist boxer Lovlina Borgohain will flag off the mass jogging which will begin from the Judges Field instead of Chandmari and will culminate at the Nehru stadium.

Award winners: R.G. Baruah Eminent Sports Organizer Award: Abhijit Bhattacharyya. Chidananda Das Best Coach Award: Banibrata Das (Judo). Chandra Nath Chakravarty Physical Education Excellence Award: Khagen Chandra Nath. Jogesh Sarma Krira Udyogi Award: Uday Mazumdar. Gopal Barua Promising Player Award: Divija Paul (Table Tennis) and Kasturi Gogoi (Swimming). Special Sports Awards: Soma Biswas, Chhaya Ram Boro, Jugal Kumar Saikia and Shanti Kumar Jain.

List of players to be felicitated: Boxing: Lovlina Borgohain. Badminton: Ashmita Chaliha, Isharani Baruah and Suraj Goala. Weightlifting: Bedabrat Bharali. Football: Manbir Basumatary and Gwgwmsar Goyary. Cricket: Riyan Parag and Uma Chetri. Swimming: Jahnabi Kashyap and Jananjoy Jyoti Hazarika. Handball: Akash Barma. Taekwondo: Harshita Sinha and Rodali Barua. Diving: Rupom Gogoi. Wushu: Kashyapi Sonowal and Arihan Barua. Karate: Hemphu Bongjang, Zian Choudhury , Hanee Ali and Kasturi Kalita. Lawn Ball: Bongita Hazarika. Table Tennis: Priyanuj Bhattacharyya and Divyaj Rajkhowa Roy.

