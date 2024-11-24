Guwahati: Assam vs. Pondicherry Col CK Nayudu Trophy Final Evenly Poised After Day 1

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The final match between Assam and Pondicherry in the Col CK Nayudu Trophy at the ACA Stadium looked evenly poised after the end of day I on Saturday. Elected to bat Pondicherry were bowled out 170. However Assam were 92-5 in their first innings at stumps.

Brief scores: Pondicherry 1st innings 170 (51.1 overs, Akash Pugazhanthi 55, Neyan Kangayan 27, Abdul Ajij Kuraishi 3/64, Assam : 92/5 (32 overs), Rituraj Biswas 28, Jay Borah 16 no, Rahul Rajeev Yadav 3/35.

