Guwahati: BPCL clinch PSPB Inter-Unit Cricket title

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: BPCL emerged champions in the PSPB Inter-Unit Cricket Tournament, defeating Indian Oil by 45 runs in the final at the ACA Stadium here today.

After winning the toss, Indian Oil opted to field first. Riding on impressive knocks from Manish Pandey and Rahul Tripathi, BPCL posted a formidable 212 for 5 in their allotted 20 overs. Manish Pandey struck a fluent 77 off 42 balls while Rahul Tripathi contributed a brisk 55 off just 29 deliveries. Akhil Herwadkar also made a valuable 38 runs.

In reply, Indian Oil were bowled out for 156 in 16.4 overs. Rajangad Bawa and Sandeep Sharma starred with the ball for BPCL, claiming four wickets each. Bawa returned figures of 4 for 22, while Sandeep picked up 4 for 24 to seal the victory.

For Indian Oil, Aditya Tare scored 39 and Prithvi Shaw added 30.

The award ceremony was attended by Bhaskar Jyoti Phukan, Managing Director of NRL; Madhurya Barua, Executive Director (HR & FA), OIL; Sabeena Choudhury, Member Secretary, PSPB; and CM Borah, Executive Director (PLS), OIL.

Best Batter: Manish Pandey (BPCL). Best Bowler: Naman Pushpak (BPCL). Best Fielder: Ayush Mhatre (BPCL). Best Wicketkeeper: Armand Zufri (OIL A). Best Emerging Player: Gunanjyoti Deka (OIL A). Most Valuable Player: Bhargab Patil (HPCL).

