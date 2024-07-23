Guwahati, Charaideo win in ACA U-15 Girls cricket at the Nehru Stadium

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Guwahati registered their second victory in the ACA U-15 Girls cricket at the Nehru Stadium here on Monday. The local outfit defeated Naharkatia by a huge margin of nine wickets. Sinhayana Pathak (4-1) and Sikha Boro (3-6) bowled well in the game and played a key role in Guwahati's victory. In the other match of the day, Charaideo registered 8-wicket win over Nazira. Torali Gogoi and Nikita Phukan of the winning team dominated with the ball and took three wickets each.

