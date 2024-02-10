Guwahati City FC (GCFC) nominated for All India Football Federation (AIFF) Grassroots Awards

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has nominated Guwahati City FC (GCFC) for its Grassroots Awards 2023-24. GCFC has been nominated in the operations category for the best grassroots activity program award and it is the only club from Assam to be nominated for these prestigious awards from the governing body of Indian football. Namma Soccer School, Karnataka, FC Mangalore, Karnataka and Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools are the other entities which are nominated in this category of awards.

Also Read: All-India Football Federation (AIFF)’s 2024-25 domestic season to start with Durand Cup on July 26

Also Watch: