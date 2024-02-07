All-India Football Federation (AIFF)’s 2024-25 domestic season to start with Durand Cup on July 26

New Delhi: The All-India Football Federation (AIFF) on Tuesday announced the domestic competition calendar for the 2024-25 season, with the senior men’s calendar set to kick off with the Durand Cup on July 26. The Indian Super League (ISL) will begin on September 14 and will end on April 30, 2025, the I-League in mid-October, the Indian Women’s League in late October, IWL 2 in late January and I-League 2 in mid-January. All these senior leagues are set to finish by the end of April 2025. I-League 3, which will act as a qualifying tournament for I-League 2, will be held in August and September.

The Super Cup will run concurrently with the league season from October to mid-May. The AIFF Youth Leagues (U13/U15/U17) are set to have a nine-month calendar from September to May.

As far as the national state tournaments are concerned, the season will begin with the Junior Boys and Junior Girls National Football Championship Tier 1 and Tier 2 in July, followed by the Sub-Junior Boys and Sub-Junior Girls National Football Championship Tier 1 and Tier 2 in August. The 29th Senior Women’s National Football Championship will take place in September (Group Stage) and October (Final Round). The 78th National Football Championship for the Santosh Trophy will be held in November (Group Stage) and December (Final Round).

The National Beach Soccer Championship will be held in February 2025, while the Men’s Futsal Club Championship will take place in May 2025. IANS

