Nuruddin Ahmed Trophy: Guwahati Take Commanding Lead Over Nalbari in Senior Inter-District Match

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Guwahati seized control against Nalbari on the opening day of their Nuruddin Ahmed Trophy Senior Inter-District Cricket Championship match at the ACA Stadium on Sunday.

At stumps, Nalbari were 90/3 in their second innings, still trailing by 125 runs, with Guwahati firmly in the driver’s seat.

After electing to bat, Nalbari endured a disappointing first innings, getting bowled out for just 51 runs in 20.1 overs. Irfan Ahmed was the only batter to reach double figures, scoring 19. Guwahati skipper Kumal Sarma led from the front with an outstanding spell, claiming 5 wickets for 27 runs in just 5.1 overs.

In reply, Guwahati dominated with the bat, declaring their first innings at a commanding 266/2 in 41 overs. Opener Rajveer Singh starred with a fluent 94, striking 12 boundaries and two sixes. He was well supported by Pradyun Saikia (61), while Rohan Hazarika (50 not out) and Sumit Kashyap (52 not out) also registered half-centuries to put their side in a dominant position.

Nalbari showed some resistance in their second innings, reaching 90/3 by the close of play. Joynal Abdin retired hurt after scoring 30, while Mirza Rizbi Galib remained unbeaten on 21. Anup Barman contributed 20.

With a substantial lead and momentum on their side, Guwahati will look to wrap up proceedings early on the following day.

Also Read: Kunal Sarma to Lead Guwahati in Nuruddin Ahmed Trophy Inter-District Campaign