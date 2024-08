Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The 4th Guwahati District Karate Championship will begin at the RG Baruah Sports Complex in the city from August 24. The competition will be held in sub junior, cadet, junior, U-21 and senior categories in both Kumite and kata.

