Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Lavanish Phukan, a student of class X of Crescent Academy Educational Institution, Jorhat, won two medals including one gold in the 1st International Open Karate Championship in Kathmandu on Tuesday. He bagged gold medal in Kata while bronze medal in Kumite event.

Also Read: Lakhimpur karatekas shine in International Karate Championships event

Also Watch: