Super Mini and Junior Roll Ball Championship meet concludes in Guwahati city

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The 4th edition of the Super Mini and Junior Roll Ball Championship concluded in the city. The 3-day event was organised by the Guwahati Roll Ball Association and seven districts from various parts of the State participated in it.

Final results: U-9 Boys: 1st - Kamrup Metro, 2nd – Duliajan, 3rd – Tinsukia. U-9 Girls: 1st- Guwahati, 2nd- Kamrup Metro, 3rd- South Kamrup. U-17 Girls: 1st- Kamrup, 2nd- Pragjyotishpur, 3rd- Duliajan. U-17 boys: 1st – Guwahati, 2nd- Kamrup, 3rd- Kamrup Metro.

