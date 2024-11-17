Guwahati: Dynamo Club, Navajyoti Club win in GSA A Division League

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Dynamo Club beat Young Amateur Club 1-0 in the relegation round match of the GSA A Division Football League at the Nehru Stadium here on Saturday. N Olen Singh scored the winner in the 82nd minute. Meanwhile Navajyoti Club earned a hard fought 2-1 victory over Guwahati City FC in the second game of the day. Bikesh Kumar Boro and Hitjyoti Kochari scored one goal each for the winner and Lukhongam was the lone scorer for Guwahati City FC.

