Navajyoti Club, Maharana play out 1-1 draw in GSA A Division Football League

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Navajyoti Club and Maharana Athletic Club played to a 1-1 draw in the GSA A Division Football League at Nehru Stadium here on Thursday. Bikash Kumar Boro gave Navajyoti the lead in the 64th minute, but Maharana responded quickly, with Lhunjson Haokip scoring the equalizer just four minutes later.

The draw means Maharana Athletic Club (9 points) secured their place in the championship round, joining Sunrise AC (19 points), Gauhati Town Club (13 points), and FC Green Valley (9 points). Navajyoti Club, with 8 points, now find themselves in the relegation group, along with Dynamo Club (7 points), Young Amateur Club (6 points) and Guwahati City FC (5 points).

The championship round will begin on November 17, while the relegation round kicks off a day earlier, on November 16.

