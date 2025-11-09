Guwahati: Eastern Slam International Squash Championship 2025 begins

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Eastern Slam International Squash Championship 2025 got under way in the city on Saturday. The competition was inaugurated by Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Nandita Gorlosa. Speaking on the occasion, Gorlosa said that the game of squash should be popularized in the state specially in the rural areas. The event was also attended by Assam Squash Rackets Association president Shiladitya Dev, chairman of the organising Committee Prasanta Protim Kathkotia and others. Nearly 400 players, a few from abroad, are participating in the championship.

