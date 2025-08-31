Nandita Gorlosa calls Khelo Bharat Niti a landmark step

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: As part of the National Sports Day celebration, SAI National Centre of Excellence (NCOE) Guwahati organised a conclave on the theme 'Sports for Nation Building' on Saturday in its premise. The conclave was graced by Sports Minister of Assam Nandita Gorlosa, Director of Sports and Youth Welfare Ankur Bharali, Vice Chancellor of Assam Science and Technology University Narendra Singh Chaudhary, Executive Director SAI Guwahati D.K.Mittal and Olympian archer Jayanta Talukdar.

In her inaugural speech Gorlosa called the Khelo Bharat Niti as a landmark step in recognizing the extraordinary power of sports, not merely as games played on fields but as instrument of change, growth, and unity. Assam, with its rich sporting culture, its talented youth, and its deep-rooted traditions is uniquely positioned to lead the Khelo Bharat Niti. She highlighted State’s flagship scheme Khel Maharan that in the two editions so far has engaged nearly 12% of Assam’s entire population.

D K Mittal, Executive Director SAI Guwahati elaborated various schemes of the Government of India towards sports promotion in the past ten years. He also added: The three landmark pieces of sports policy and legislation passed in the recently concluded Monsoon Session of the Parliament namely, Khelo Bharat Niti, National Sports Governance Act, and National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill have put holistic welfare of sports towards national development at the centre-stage.

Speaking at the conclave Ankur Bharali, attributed the recent U-17 Assam Girls’ win in the Subroto Cup as direct outcome of the Khel Maharan initiative. In the coming years, many new talents from Assam will emerge in national and international platforms through this initiative.

Arjuna Awardee Jayanta Talukdar has been training under SAI schemes from the early stage. Addressing the student community and athletes present in the conclave, the player gave five – word mantra for success in sporting life, that is – discipline on and off the field, power enhancement for improving training, skills, hard work and clarity of mind. He acknowledged the increasing investment by all stakeholders – Centre, State, and private bodies towards sports sector in recent times.

Among the speakers in the Conclave was the Vice-Chancellor of Assam State Science and Technology University Narender Singh Chaudhary who also emphasised on role of fitness and health for scientific community. A booklet on the life of the Hockey Legend was released by the esteemed guests in the functioning. An exhibition of indigenous sports of Assam was also held on the sidelines of the event at the SAI Sports Complex.

