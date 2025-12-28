Sports Journalists Welfare Association, Assam Celebrates Foundation Day

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Sports Journalists Welfare Association, Assam (SJWAA) celebrated its 13th Foundation Day with a day-long programme at the Kankalata Indoor Stadium here on Saturday.

As a part of the celebration six talented sportspersons were honoured in the function. Cyclist Devi Chabukdhara and archer Sitaditya Das received the Upcoming Player Award, while swimmer Tirthank Pegu and weightlifter Abhinav Gogoi were presented with the Promising Player Award. Each of them was honoured with a cheque of Rs. 25,000, a citation, a memento and a gamosa. Squash Player Ayan Kaushik and Boxer Priyakshi Gogoi were presented with the Encouragement Award. The Coach of the Year Award was conferred on Archery Coach Somesh Chandra Roy. Each awardee received a cheque of Rs 10,000 along with a citation, memento and a gamosa.

Earlier a sports themed painting competition for school students was held which was organized in memory of the Kriramohiruh Pulin Das and Nripendra Narayan Singh.

Among those present at the award ceremony were Director of Sports and Youth Welfare, Assam Ankur Bharali, SAI Assistant Director Shambhoo Yadav, Sports organizer Pulak Goswami, Kalyan Kumar Das, Bishnuram Nunisa and president of the Sports Journalists Welfare Association Pulin Saha.

