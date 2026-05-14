Guwahati Enter Nur Uddin Inter-District Final, Set Up Title Clash with NFRSA

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Guwahati stormed into the final of the Nur Uddin Senior Inter-District Cricket Tournament after defeating Tinsukia on the basis of a first innings lead at Umrangso on Wednesday. They will now NFRSA in the final.

Replying to Tinsukia’s first innings total of 98, Guwahati were bowled out for 247 in their first innings yesterday, securing a crucial lead of 149 runs.

Tinsukia, in their second innings, were struggling at 55 for 5 on Wednesday when rain interrupted play, forcing the match to be called off. Bibek Sharma top-scored with 32 runs, while Ayushman Malakar and Kunal Sarma picked up two wickets each for Guwahati.

Guwahati will now take on NFRSA in the final, which is scheduled to begin at the ACA Stadium, Barsapara from May 16.

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