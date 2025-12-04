Guwahati Football Premier League: NEUFC, DBI SC make winning start

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: North East United FC (NEUFC) and DBI SC made winning starts to their campaigns in the 3rd Guwahati Football Premier League at the Judges’ Field here today.

In the opening match, NEUFC defeated GSA A-Division runners-up FC Green Valley 2-0. Both goals came in the second half, with Mukul Panwar scoring in the 53rd minute and Aditya Parashram Kalloli sealing the win in the 87th minute.

The second match, played under floodlights, saw former champions DBI SC edged past ASEB SC 2-1. After a barren first half, Kevin Rymbai struck twice in quick succession-first in the 49th minute capitalising on a defensive lapse, and again a minute later after being allowed too much space inside the box.

Papu Deuri, pulled one back for the power-men in the 60th minute. ASEB SC pressed hard for an equaliser thereafter, but DBI SC held their defensive shape well to secure all three points.

Also Read: Guwahati: ASMITA East Zone Rugby Championship Begins December 6