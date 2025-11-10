Guwahati: GSA Youth and Kids League Concludes in City

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The 3rd GSA Youth & Kids League 2025 concluded at the Judges field here today. NorthEast United FC dominated in the competition in various categories and won five out of seven titles.

Brief results of various finals: Under-7: NorthEast United FC defeated Greenfield FC by 3-2. Under-9: NorthEast United FC defeated Narengi Royal FC by 2-1. Under-11: Narengi Krira Santha defeated Narengi Royal FC (A) by 2-1. Under-13: Greenfield FC defeated Guwahati City FC (A) by 3-0. Under-15: NorthEast United FC (Red) defeated Guwahati Warriors FC by 2-0. Under-17: NorthEast United FC defeated Greenfield FC by 2-0. Under-19: NorthEast United FC defeated Greenfield FC by 4-1.

