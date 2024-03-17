Guwahati: High performance coaching camp at NETF Tennis court

GUWAHATI: A High Performance Tennis Coaching Camp in progressed at the NETF Tennis court in the city. The programme is being conducted by Nandan Bal Tennis Academy. Four coaches from the Academy led by Head Coach Jaideep Bhatia are currently monitoring the programme. The other members of the coaching team included Yuvraj Singh, Mohit Yadav and Anubir Singh (psychologist). A total of twenty eight players from North East Tennis Foundation are participating in this camp which will conclude on March 25.

Also Read: GTC Women’s Cricket League: Gauhati Town Club (GTC) to face Icon Sports Club in final

Also Watch: