Guwahati: ITF Masters Tennis Tournament begins Today in City

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The ITF Masters MT200 Tennis Tournament, a World Ranking Event of the International Tennis Federation, will start from tomorrow at the All Assam Tennis Association complex in the city. The tournament will be held for men’s and ladies +35, +45, +55 and +65 age categories in singles, doubles and mixed doubles. Altogether 80 players from different parts of India and three players from Germany and Slovakia are participating in this prestigious tournament of ITF. The ITF has appointed Ankush Dutta as the Tournament Director and Saikat Roy will be the ITF Supervisor. It may be mentioned that the All Assam Tennis Association has been organizing this tournament continuously for the last five years.

After this ITF Masters MT200 tournament, the ITF Juniors J60 for boys and girls U-18 years tournament will start from the same venue from November 17.

