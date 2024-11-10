Guwahati: Kushal Kalita Wins Mr Guwahati Title at Chidananda Das Memorial Bodybuilding Championship

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Chidananda Das Memorial Mr Guwahati 2024 All Guwahati Body Building and Physique Sports Championship was held at District Library in the city on Friday. Competition was organized in 7 different categories and Kushal Kalita adjudged the Mr Guwahati title.

Final results: Mr Guwahati-Kushal Kalita. Mr Guwahati (Junior)- Pranab Sarma. Guwahati Masters-Suchil Rabha. Mr Guwahati (Men) Physique- Anshuman Brahma. Mr.Guwahati Athletic Physique-Padum Das. Ms Guwahati ( Model Physique)-Prabhumi Singh. Ms Guwahati- Moromi Gowala. Best Team-Bettle Beast Gym.

