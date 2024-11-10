Local Sports

Guwahati: Kushal Kalita Wins Mr Guwahati Title at Chidananda Das Memorial Bodybuilding Championship

Chidananda Das Memorial Mr Guwahati 2024 All Guwahati Body Building and Physique Sports Championship was held at District Library in the city on Friday.
Mr Guwahati Title
GUWAHATI: Chidananda Das Memorial Mr Guwahati 2024 All Guwahati Body Building and Physique Sports Championship was held at District Library in the city on Friday. Competition was organized in 7 different categories and Kushal Kalita adjudged the Mr Guwahati title.

Final results: Mr Guwahati-Kushal Kalita. Mr Guwahati (Junior)- Pranab Sarma. Guwahati Masters-Suchil Rabha. Mr Guwahati (Men) Physique- Anshuman Brahma. Mr.Guwahati Athletic Physique-Padum Das. Ms Guwahati ( Model Physique)-Prabhumi Singh. Ms Guwahati- Moromi Gowala. Best Team-Bettle Beast Gym.

