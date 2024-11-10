Guwahati: Sunrise Wins 1-0 Against Dynamo Club in GSA A Division Football League

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Sunrise earned full points in the GSA A Division Football League defeating Dynamo Club by a solitary goal at the Nehru Stadium here on Saturday. The all important goal of the match was scored by Wajid Ali on 64th minute from a penalty. It was the fifth victory for Sunrise in the competition and they remained top of the points table with 16 points after their sixth round appearance. Dynamo are in fourth place with seven points.

Also Read: Ranji Trophy: Assam earn three points against Tamil Nadu

Also Watch: