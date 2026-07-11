Guwahati, Lakhimpur register convincing wins in ACA Girls’ U-16 Inter-District Cricket Tournament

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Guwahati and Lakhimpur recorded comfortable victories in the ACA Girls’ U-16 Inter-District Cricket Tournament on Friday.

At Nalbari, Guwahati cruised to a nine-wicket win over the hosts. Drisana Regmi starred with the ball, claiming 4 wickets for 15 runs as Nalbari were bundled out for just 39 in 32.1 overs after electing to bat. Guwahati chased down the target in only seven overs, scoring 40 for 1.

In the other match, played at Judges Field in Guwahati, Lakhimpur defeated Titabar by eight wickets. After restricting Titabar to 34, thanks to an impressive spell of 4 for 8 by Kumkum Ahmed, Lakhimpur comfortably chased down the 35-run target in 6.3 overs, losing just two wickets.

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