Guwahati: Lovlina Borgohain, Anuradha Devi in 41st Abhiruchi Sports Day event

GUWAHATI: The 41st Abhiruchi Sports Day will be celebrated throughout the state on September 3. Guwahati will host the main function and it will be attended by Olympic medallist boxer Lovlina Borgohain and hockey Olympian Th. Anuradha Devi. This year the event will start with mass jogging which will flag off from the Judges field. Mass jogging will be followed by Inter Educational and Institution PT and Dance competition. There will be two more events –felicitation of players and sports quiz- and both will be held on September 4.

Also Read: OILFC Advances to Sahid Trophy Semi-Finals with 2-1 Victory Over Rebels United FC; Set to Face ASEBSC on August 27

Also watch: