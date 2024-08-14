Needed more competition exposure before Olympics: Ace boxer Lovlina Borgohain

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Ace boxer Lovlina Borgohain today said that lack of competition exposure prior to the Games perhaps the key reason to return home without a medal from Paris Olympics. The Assam boxer bowed out in this edition of Olympics losing to Li Qian of China 4-1 in hard-fought women’s 75kg quarter finals.

Following her return from Paris, Lovlina made her first trip to the city and went to an event organized by the Assam Amateur Boxing Association. Pranamika Bora, a member of the coaching staff for the Indian boxing squad competing in the Paris Olympics, was also present at the event.

Speaking about her Paris Olympics experience, Lovlina said, “I went to Paris with the goal of winning a gold medal for my nation. Sadly, though, I was unable to fulfill my dream. I shall forever be indebted for the love and support that the people of Assam showed despite my performance at Paris.”

Li Qian, a multiple medal winner in major international events like the Olympics, Asian Games and World championship, always presented a fierce challenge to Lovlina whenever they met in the ring.

Reflecting on the challenge of facing such a top performing competitor in quarters, the Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist said, “If you want to become the champion you have to be able to face any one who comes your way. I made every effort to remain composed when I faced the boxer in the quarterfinal. I gave it my all, but the outcome wasn’t what I had hoped for.”

She also disclosed that her lack of competition exposure was the reason for her subpar performance in Paris. “Due to an injury, I participated in one competition only prior to the Olympics. On the other hand, my opponent in the quarterfinals came to compete in the Olympics participating in a number of competitions. May be it made the difference.”

It’s uncertain if boxing will be included in the 2028 Summer Olympics in the United States. However, Lovlina revealed her future plans, saying, “I would definitely try my best to fulfil my dream by changing the colour of my previous medal if I got the chance to compete in the USA.”

Today’s event was also attended by MLA (Guwahati East) Siddhartha Bhattacharya, Secretary and the Director of the Sports and Youth Welfare Department Kausar Jamil Hilaly and Pradip Timung respectively, the president of the Assam Amateur Boxing Association Kamal Goyari and the secretary general of Boxing Federation of India Hemanta Kalita.

In a brief address to the gathering Hilaly termed Lovlina as a “champion of champions” and credited the pugilist for inspiring youngsters to take up the sport.

