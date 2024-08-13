Guwahati: National School Chess Championship begins at Nabin Chandra Bordoloi Indoor Stadium

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The 2nd National School Team U-12 and U-18 Chess Championship got under way at the Nabin Chandra Bordoloi Indoor Stadium in the city on Monday. Secretary, Sports and Youth Welfare, Kausar Jamil Hilaly inaugurated the meet where altogether 60 teams from across the country are participating in the 3-day meet.

Addressing the gathering in the opening ceremony Hilaly said, “Chess is now a very popular game in the State and we have decided to include it in the next edition of the Khel Maharan which is scheduled to begin in November. Players of any age will be allowed to participate in chess in Khel Maharan.”

Later talking to the media persons Hilaly also said that the Sports and Youth Welfare Department will arrange a training programme for the players who were selected from the first edition of Khel Maharan and it will begin from August 16.

The inaugural ceremony was also attended by Pradip Timung, Director of Sports and Youth Welfare; President and chief advisor of All Assam Chess Association Kandarpa Kalita and Mukuta Deka respectively and others.

