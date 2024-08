Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: 2nd National School Team U-12 and U-18 Chess Championship will begin at the Sarusajai Sports Complex on Monday. Around 60 teams from across the country are participating in the competition. Sports and Youth Welfare minister of Assam Nandita Gorlosa will attend the opening ceremony as the chief guest.

