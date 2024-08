Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: OILFC stormed into the final of the Swahid Trophy Football defeating ASEBSC in the first Semi final at Boko on Tuesday. The fate of the game was decided via sudden death after schedule time (1-1) and tie break (4-4) failed to break the deadlock. The second semi final will be held on Wednesday between Kamrupa FC and Nongsten Moulei (Meghalaya)

Also Read: Kokrajhar: Northeast United FC beat Indian Army FT to storm into Durand Cup semis

Also Watch: