Kokrajhar: Northeast United FC beat Indian Army FT to storm into Durand Cup semis

KOKRAJHAR: Northeast United FC thrash Indian Army FT by 2-0 in the quarterfinal of the 133rd Durand Cup held at Kokrajhar SAI Stadium (Zone-III) on Wednesday and enter in the semifinals.

Second half goals from Spaniards Nestor Albiach and Guillermo Fernandez ensured NEUFC to book their places in the last four stage overcoming a valiant Indian Army FT.

Juan Pedro Benali fielded his side with both Nestor Albiach and Guillermo Fernandez starting up front and Jithin M.S and Ankith Padmanabhan starting on the wings. A change was also made in goal, as Gurmeet Singh started. Indian Army FT Head Coach Manish Wahi named a starting eleven packed with midfielders and Liton Shil as the lone striker.

Northeast showed great intent from the first whistle looking to unsettle the Indian Army defence. The trio of Nestor, Guillermo and Jithin M.S dominated proceedings in the initial exchanges with multiple attacks on the Army goal. Army goalkeeper Bhabindara Malla Thakuri made two reflex saves to deny Jithin and Guillermo and keep the scores level. The Army Men absorbed the pressure and slowly made their presence in the match by controlling the midfield. They crowded the midfield and did not allow any space for the Highlanders midfield to find the forwards and on the other end, used the wings to good effect stretching the play.

Indian Army looked particularly threatening in set pieces as Pardeep Singh’s header was saved by Gurmeet Singh. The Army Men dominated the rest of the half asking questions of the Highlanders defence. The Army men ended the half with a flourish as B. Sunil forced a fine save from Gurmeet Singh.

Both coaches brought in changes for the second half and both sides started on fifth gear creating chances on both ends. Substitute Christopher Kamei’s effort skimmed the crossbar and at the other end, NorthEast substitute Thoi Singh’s effort was blocked by B. Sunil. The Highlanders finally broke the deadlock in the 52nd minute through a simple move. Guillermo headed down a long ball from left back Samte which was finished on the volley by Nestor Albiach. The Spaniard’s left footer found the bottom corner beyond the outstretched hands of the goalkeeper. Northeast could have doubled the lead minutes later but Guillermo’s headed effort was cleared off the line by Pardeep Singh.

Northeast doubled their advantage in the 73rd minute through a brilliant ‘scorpion kick’ finish by Guillermo Fernandez. Redeem Tlang’s cross from the right wing was behind the Spanish forward who improvised with a looping finish above the head of the Army goalkeeper.

