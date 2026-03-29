Guwahati Open Junior Tennis Championship: Double crown for Dhanishka

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Dhanishka Mahanta clinched a double crown at the Guwahati Open Junior Tennis Championship, which concluded today at the tennis court of Rudra Singha Sports Complex in the city today. She emerged victorious in both the girls’ U-12 and U-14 singles categories, marking an impressive achievement in the tournament.

In the Girl’s U-14 years Dhanishka beat Aayushree Nath 0-4, 4-0, 10-4 in the final while in the Girl’s Singles U-12 years Dhanishka clinch the title by beating Bhargabhi Singha 4-0, 4-0 in the final. In the Boy’s Singles U-12 years Dhanush Mahanta won the title beating Kabir Narayan Deka 0-4, 5-4 (4), 10-5 in the final. In the Boy’s Singles U-14 category Pratham Mazumdar bagged the title defeating Anirban Deka 5-4 (4), 5-4 (5) in the final. Chandogya Tridev Pathak won the Boy’s Singles U-18 years final defeating Chandrasekhar Mohany 6-2, 6-3, in the Girl’s Singles U-18 final Soni Prajapati defeated Aayushree Nath 6-4, 4-6, 10-8.

Ankur Bharali, Director of Sports and Youth Welfare, attended the award ceremony as the chief guest and presented prizes to the winners.

Others present at the event included veteran tennis player and former state champion Gopal Dutta, Advisor of the Guwahati Tennis Association Anirban Das, Deepak Dayani of Delux Sport, and President of the Guwahati Tennis Association Kalyan Kumar Das.

In a brief speech, Bharali praised the efforts of the organizers and assured full support to promote the game of tennis in the State.

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