Guwahati Open Junior Tennis Championship Set to Serve Excitement from March 24

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The ninth edition of the Guwahati Open Junior Tennis Championship-2026, organised by Guwahati Tennis Association (GTA), will be held at the Tennis Courts of the Rudra Singha Sports Complex in the city from March 24. The five-day championship will be held for both Boy's and Girl's Singles - under 12, 14, 18 years and Boy's/Girl's (Combined) Singles - under 10 years respectively.

The tournament carries a total of Rs. 2,20,000 as cash scholarship. The Boy's and Girl's Singles - under 18 years category winner will receive Rs 10,000 and finalist Rs 8,000, in the under - 14 years winner will earn Rs 8,000 and finalist will receive Rs 6,000 , in the under- 12 category the winner will receive Rs 6,000 and finalist will collect Rs 4,000 while in the under - 10 category winner and runners up will receive Rs 3,000 and Rs 2,000 respectively. Scholarships will be awarded to the players from the semi-final stage in all categories.

To run the competition smoothly an organising committee has been formed with Riniki Bhuyan Sarma as Chief Advisor, Kalyan Kumar Das as Chairman, Bhaskar Barman, Raja Kakati and Hrishikesh Bijoy Das as Vice - Chairman, Bhaskar Sarma as Organising Secretary, Dr. Madhuryya Hazarika as Tournament Director and Debangshu Ranjan Borah as Treasurer. Sahidul Islam will be the Chief Referee.

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