Riniki Bhuyan Sarma Extends Support to Akhil Gogoi for Fact-Finding Mission Abroad

Guwahati: In a strongly worded social media post, News Live chairperson and entrepreneur Riniki Bhuyan Sharma called for restraint and solidarity during what she described as “difficult times,” while expressing admiration for a “legendary figure” who has contributed significantly to her professional journey.

Sharma noted that the person had played a vital role in the success of News Live through musical and moral support since its inception. She lamented attempts to drag the figure into political controversies, urging people to focus on justice rather than “mudslinging.”

In the same post, Sharma announced that her organisation, Pride East Entertainments Pvt Ltd (PEEPL), would extend assistance to Raijor Dal leader Akhil Gogoi. The support includes a first-class ticket to Singapore, five-star accommodation, and logistical backing for his evidence-gathering mission related to an ongoing case.

“Once he completes his fact-finding mission, we will meet in court on October 30, 2025, for the first hearing. Let’s ensure that justice prevails,” Sharma wrote.

Her statement has drawn wide public attention for its conciliatory tone and emphasis on truth and cooperation amid rising political tensions in Assam.