Guwahati: Pilik Choudhury U-15 Inter District School Football Tournament begins

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Pilik Choudhury U-15 Inter District School Football Tournament got under way in the city on Monday. The opening ceremony was held at the Nehru Stadium which was attended by Nava Basumatary, Assistant Director, Sports and Youth Welfare, secretary of the Assam Sepaktakraw Association Bishnu Nunisa, Pushpendu Das, DSO (In charge), Kamrup and former Volleyball player Amba Saikia Patgiri. Several matches were held on the opening day of the competition in three different venues- Nehru Stadium, Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex and LNIPE, Tapesia.

Results (Day I): Dibrugarh beat Dhubri 5-0, Kokrajhar beat Cachar 4-0, Barpeta beat Sribhumi 4-1, Tamulpur bt Nagaon 2-1, Sivsagar bt Baksa 7-0, Kamrup bt Goalpara 4-0, Lakhimpur bt Hailakandi 8-7, Charaideo bt West Karbi Anglong 5-0, Chirang bt Tinsukia 2-0, Sonitpur bt Bajali 3-0, Kamrup bt Majuli 4-0.

