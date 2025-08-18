Assam: Jyotinagar road in Dibrugarh renamed after writer Nirupama Phukan

DIBRUGARH: The Jyotinagar road in Dibrugarh has been renamed as Nirupama Phukan road by the Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation (DMC).

Noted writer, social worker, and tea planter Devi Prasad Bagrodia inaugurated the Nirupama Phukan road on Sunday. Dibrugarh District Commissioner Bikram Kairi, Mayor Saikat Patra, Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation Commissioner Jay Vikas, and several renowned citizens of Dibrugarh were present on the occasion.

Nirupama Phukan was an eminent Assamese writer and translator. Phukan was conferred the Sahitya Akademi award in 1999 for translating Munshi Premchand’s Godan into Assamese. Prahari, a Dibrugarh based NGO, had submitted a letter to DMC for renaming the Jyotinagar road as Nirupama Phukan road. An inaugural meeting was organized in association with Prahari, where a large number of eminent personalities of Dibrugarh were present.

Speaking at the programme, Devi Prasad Bagrodia said, “Nirupama Phukan had translated many Hindi books into Assamese. She had a profound knowledge in literature and her works reflect in her books. Earlier, no road name was given and the whole stretch of road was known as Naliapool, after which we had a discussion and the road was named Jyotinagar road.” Phukan’s first translation was Ahuti, a Hindi drama, by Hari Krishna Premi. Her father-in-law Radhanath Phukan printed that book. Her other translated works include Pratigya, Chandragupta, and Jibanimala. Phukan also contributed to children’s literature with Bulbul Aru Badsah, Geet Gowa Charai, Kashmir Deshor Sadhu, Nepalor Sadhu, Mainar Mou Kosh, Suraj powar Suryakanta, and Amis aru Niramis Ahar.

The Sadou Asom Lekhika Samaroh Samiti, a voluntary women’s literary organization, bestowed the Gyanshree title on her. She won the National Award in 1987 for her work Surujpurar Suryakana (manuscript) on the theme of adult literacy.

